According to our partners at the Daily Advertiser, you can add two to the tally of Ragin’ Cajun student-athletes who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Back on Saturday, three student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 total were quarantined.

That makes five total Cajun athletes testing positive. All are isolated from their respective teammates.

