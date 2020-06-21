REPORT: Three UL athletes test positive for coronavirus, seven more quarantined

It was reported Saturday night by KLFY’s partners at the Daily Advertiser that three UL student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus. Seven additional student-athletes have been quarantined.

According to the same report, one student-athlete is isolating on campus while the other two are isolating off campus.

The ten student-athletes total, including the three positive cases and the additional seven in quarantine, are in multiple sports programs.

The athletic program has been enforcing precautionary measures, but cases have been reported at Texas, Clemson, and LSU.

KLFY talked to football strength coach Mark Hocke earlier in the week about the measures being taken to keep the players healthy, and Hocke says it will take a collective effort to keep players across the nation as safe as possible.

“I think just staying in touch with people, friends in the business across the country,” Hocke says. “‘Hey what are you experiencing? What are some lessons you learn for good or for bad? What’s yall’s best practices?’ And I think everybody has kind of come together on a nation level to kind of help each other with this new process that we’re all facing together. At the end of the day, the team works for a common goal. If you look at football as a whole, we’re kind of working together on a national level to ensure that there’s a football season this year.”

Our media partner The Daily Advertiser has more information here.