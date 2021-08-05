Report Day | High expectations for the Cajuns as fall camp begins

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 19: Levi Lewis #1 of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns speaks to head coach Billy Napier in the second half of the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Center Parc Stadium on September 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE (KLFY) – The 2021 edition of the Ragin’ Cajun football team starts the year as the Sun Belt West favorites.

The success over the past few seasons has turned the attention of many, including national pollsters. The Cajuns enter the 2021 season and the preseason power rankings as the 23rd best team.

Their week one opponent, Texas, is No. 21.

So the season starts with a top 25 matchup.

Head coach Billy Napier just wants his team to focus on each situation as it comes up this season.

“High expectations,” Napier says. “It’s time to get back to work. I’m excited for this ’21 team to see what they’re capable of.”

“We are not hunting,” junior safety Bralen Trahan says. “Now we are the team getting hunted. We’re gonna get everybody’s best. I think we know that as a team, as the leadership. We know we’re gonna be the team that gets everybody’s best so we have to be on our Ps and Qs everyday.”

“The goal is to win the Sun Belt championship,” sophomore running back Chris Smith says. “That’s what we’re trying to do. Everything else is going to settle itself out. We just gotta go out there and perform each and every day at practice and handle business. The only goal is to win the Sun Belt championship, get a good bowl game and just handle business.”

Fall camp officially starts Friday with the first practice. Coach Napier explains it will be a 17 day approach in the “sixth phase” of offseason training.

“I think we’ve gotta understand we’ve got a long way to go,” Napier says. “And we need to take it one competitive event at a time, whether that’s sleep, eat or hydrate, meetings, walk-throughs and certainly the practices. In general, we’re looking for the players to give their very best in every area they can completely control.”

The season-opener is on September 4th in Austin against the Texas Longhorns.