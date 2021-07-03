Remembering Coach Tony Robichaux

Two years ago on Saturday, the Ragin’ Cajun baseball family and college baseball lost an icon of the sport when UL head baseball coach Tony Robichaux passed away.

Coach Robe meant so much to so many. No matter who you speak with, if they came in contact with him they had a story to tell.

His on-the-field record was quite impressive, with more than 1,100 wins. But that wasn’t what Coach Robichaux was about.

He was about coaching the whole person, making sure he was developing the man, not just the ballplayer.

Getting to hear Coach Robe’s sound advice is deeply missed by so many.

To honor him today, we share a snippet of his wisdom from a Cajun Nation interview just a week before his passing. Click to video above to watch.

“You’ve got to be on something that’s not fleeting,” Robichaux said. “A baseball game is fleeting. It’s going to be here today and gone tomorrow. Developing them into a man, that’s rock solid. I think that’s important, because in the Bible it doesn’t say that you need to be a baseball player. It’s clear what kind of man you need to become. If you talk to pastors who have pastored men over to the other side, the three questions that always come up are was I a good enough husband? Was I a good enough father? Was I a good enough man? So let’s just drag those to the front, and let’s teach that. I think that’s gonna prepare him more than baseball will.”