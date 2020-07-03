Remembering Coach Robe: His legacy

Friday July 3rd marks the one-year anniversary of legendary UL baseball head coach Tony Robichaux’s passing.

He spent 25 years at the helm of the Cajuns and was the winningest head coach in program history.

However, he did not want those 914 wins to define his career. He cared more about the impact he left on those the game brought to him: his players, coaches, fans and all those he met along the way.

In honor of Coach Robe, we asked those who coached with him, played for him, and called him a friend what his legacy is and always will be.

“His legacy is going to be that of a builder, not necessarily a builder of any one thing,” Louisiana baseball head coach Matt Deggs says. “He was just a builder. He built a stadium. He built many relationships. He built many boys into men. Coach was not a ladder-climber. He was a ladder-builder. There’s a million other people who can testify to the same thing.”

“I think Tony’s legacy is, and he said it many times, that one day he would stand before God, and He would say, ‘I gave you 600 boys. What did you do with them?’ And he made them better husbands, better fathers,” Jay Walker, the “Voice of the Cajuns,” says. “That’s gonna be his legacy now. And it’s going to be his future in Heaven.”

“He said ‘if and when I pass away and on my tombstone it says baseball coach, I’ve done it the wrong way,'” Louisiana baseball senior outfielder Brennan Breaux says. “I think that is a testament to his life and to his work as a coach and the impact he made on so many people. Not only the players, but the fans, the community, the Cajun community itself. It’s the impact that he as a man, how he was, and how he was able to reach out and touch so many others.”

“His legacy, it is and always will be how he’s helped people, how he was able to reach so many different individuals in so many different walks of life,” Louisiana baseball associate head coach Anthony Babineaux.

“When you talk about the life that Coach Robe lived for us, you said how he probably made everyone feel that way, I certainly felt that way,” former Louisiana baseball shortstop Hayden Cantrelle says. “Everybody I’ve played with has felt the same way about him. I think it’s more of an appreciation thing. It’s a gratitude feeling, more than it’s a sad feeling for me. Instead of me being sad about not getting to see him again, which I certainly am, I tend to like to focus on being grateful for the lessons I was taught while I got to play for him too.”