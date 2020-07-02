Remembering Coach Robe: His last interview

On June 23, 2019, KLFY sports aired an exclusive interview with UL head baseball coach Tony Robichaux. The interview was taped on the Thursday before, as part of our show featuring everything UL, “Inside Cajun Nation.” When it aired on Sunday Night, Coach Robichaux suffered a heart attack and eventually passed on July 3rd, 2019. As we continue to honor his memory during this sad anniversary, we thought it would be relevant to make the complete interview available to remember who he was and what immense contributions he made to this community.

So, please enjoy Coach Tony Robichaux’s last interview, and remember with fondness the affect he had on not only the young men he coached, but on every person he came across in his daily life.