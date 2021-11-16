Rematch for Redemption: UL volleyball prepares for App State in SBC Tournament

LAFAYETTE, La – UL volleyball earned the No. 3 seed in the West division of the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

Their first matchup will be on Thursday against Appalachian State, who defeated the Ragin’ Cajuns earlier in the season.

Head coach Kristi Gray says the team’s mindset wasn’t at it’s best that game, and she has seen improvement from the Cajuns since that first meeting.

“Honestly that game for us I think both physically and mentally not in it,” Gray says. “I think they as a team were focused more on Coastal. I wanna take blame for just because they shouldn’t do that even though we preach one game at a time. For us I think we are very physical. I think our mental is a lot better since that match after a lot of one-on-one and team discussions.”

