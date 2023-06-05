CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Julian Brock celebrated his 22nd birthday with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate while Kyle DeBarge , Carson Roccaforte and Conor Higgs each slugged home runs to lead the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team to a 19-10 win over Maine on Saturday at the NCAA Coral Gables Regional at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

Carson Fluno (4-1) tossed seven innings with three strikeouts as Louisiana (41-23), staved off elimination and tied the school-record for most runs scored in a NCAA Regional game. Louisiana’s 19 runs tied the mark set in a 19-8 win over the University of Houston at the 1999 NCAA Houston Regional.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Louisiana, which recorded 17 hits and scored nine runs in the seventh inning to take a 19-5 lead, advanced to face the loser of Miami (Fla.) and Texas on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Brock opened the scoring for Louisiana in the second inning when his one-out single to center scored Heath Hood . After a walk to John Taylor , freshman Caleb Stelly would follow with an RBI single before an RBI grounder by CJ Willis and Max Marusak’s RBI single would cap a four-run inning off Maine starter Caleb Leys (5-1).

DeBarge gave the Ragin’ Cajuns a 7-1 lead in the fourth inning with a three-run blast to left field after Stelly was hit by a pitch and Willis drew a walk.

Brock would fuel another three-run inning for Louisiana when his RBI single to left scored Hood, who reached on a leadoff error before advancing to third on Higgs’ single through the right side. Taylor, who finished 2-for-3 at the plate, then laced a two-run double into the gap to give Louisiana a 10-3 lead after five innings.

Maine (32-21), a seven-time College World Series participant and making its first trip to the NCAA Regionals since 2011, scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning on Dean O’Neill’s home run to left to get the Black Bears to within 10-5 before Louisiana ran away with its nine-run frame in the seventh.

Higgs opened the inning with a walk, stole second and scored on Brock’s double into the gap before Taylor, Stelly and Willis each singled as Louisiana recorded eight hits in the inning and sent 12 men to the plate.

Roccaforte would drive in Willis and DeBarge with a three-run blast to left field for the Ragin’ Cajuns before Higgs belted a home run off the scoreboard in left to drive in Hood.

All nine starters in the lineup for Louisiana recorded at least one hit with eight players driving in at least two runs.

Leys surrendered seven runs on five hits in 4.0 innings for the Black Bears with Gianni Gambardella allowing eight hits and seven earned runs in 2.0 innings of work. O’Neill had three hits and drove in five runs for Maine with Jake Rainess and Jake Marquez recording three hits each.