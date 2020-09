Former Cajuns running back Raymond Calais, who was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few days ago, is signed to the Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster on Sunday night.

Calais could play a huge special teams role in L.A.

The former first team Sun Belt selection tweeted out the news.

Thanking God for another opportunity! Been a crazy 24 hours! Rams here I come! — Raymond Calais Jr. (@king_calais) September 6, 2020

The Breaux Bridge native finished his senior year in 2019 with 886 yards on the ground and six touchdowns.