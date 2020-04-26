Raymond Calais drafted to Buccaneers in seventh round

(UL Athletics) – For the second time in program history, Louisiana Football finished the NFL Draft with three selections after offensive guard Kevin Dotson and running back Raymond Calais were chosen on Saturday afternoon.

The three Ragin’ Cajuns selected also mark the most for a Sun Belt Conference program in 2020, leading Appalachian State and Georgia Southern, which both had two draft picks.

Calais was a key contributor to Louisiana’s rushing attack and as a kick returner in 2019, appearing in all 14 of the team’s contests with seven starts. He finished the year with 886 rushing yards, the second-most on the team and eighth-most in the Sun Belt Conference, to complement 541 kick return yards for a league-leading 28.5 yards per attempt, which was the seventh-best average in the nation.

Following his stellar senior season, he earned First Team All-Conference honors as a return specialist and Third Team All-Conference honors as both a running back and for all-purpose player.

In his career, Calais rushed for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 7.8 yards per carry, while becoming the second player in program history to have three career rushes of 80 yards or more after his 83-yard touchdown run against ULM on Nov. 30, 2019. He also compiled 2,493 kickoff return yards and scored two touchdowns, both coming on Sept. 2, 2017, against Southeastern Louisiana.

“Raymond Calais was a dynamic playmaker for the Ragin’ Cajuns, but what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are actually getting for their organization is someone who was held in extremely high respect by both his teammates and coaches,” Napier said. “We are excited for Raymond’s opportunity to continue his football career. His competitive spirit and work ethic will continue to take him places in life.”