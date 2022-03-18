STATESBORO, Ga. – Persistent rain showers forced the postponement of the Sun Belt Conference series opener on Friday, March 18 between No. 23 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball and Georgia Southern at Eagle Field in Statesboro, Ga.



The Ragin’ Cajuns (15-7, 2-1 SBC) and Eagles (6-13, 1-2 SBC) will now attempt to start their three-game series on Saturday, March 19 with a 12:00 p.m. (CDT) first pitch at Eagle Field. The two teams will attempt to play two games, weather permitting.



The final game of the series is still scheduled for 12:00 p.m. (CDT) on Sunday, March 20.



The entire series is being broadcast on ESPN+. Fans in the Acadiana region can listen to the games on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM and 1420 AM with Ian Auzenne and Bobby Neveaux providing commentary. Live stats can be accessed at CajunStats.com.



Louisiana is appearing at Eagle Field in Statesboro for the first time since the 2019 season – the lone prior trip with Gerry Glasco . It’s the team’s first trip outside of the state’s borders this season.



Louisiana holds an 18-2 edge over Georgia Southern in the all-time series, having won the last seven meetings. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-1 all-time in Statesboro against the Eagles, having won the last six matchups at Eagle Field.