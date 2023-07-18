LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team will take the first steps of its 2023-24 journey in August when the group takes part in a summer tour of Costa Rica, head coach Garry Brodhead announced on Tuesday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns international excursion is scheduled for August 8-14 and includes three games. The tour is designed to provide the Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes with a trip to enrich them both culturally and athletically.

Louisiana will be headquartered in the capital city of San Jose throughout its competition schedule in Costa Rica, where they will stay for five days before spending the last two nights of their trip on the Pacific Coast in Playa Flamingo Santa Cruz, a resort in Guanacaste.

While in San Jose, the Ragin’ Cajuns are slated to compete against Asoeba Heredia, Gold San Jose and the Costa Rica National Team. Outside of basketball, the team will emphasize team chemistry and bonding through various activities and events all while experiencing the culture and rich history of Costa Rica.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Our staff and student-athletes are extremely excited about the opportunity to prepare and play in this foreign summer tour and we look forward to embarking on this journey together,” Broadhead said. “These games and experiences will allow us to learn our strengths and weaknesses. It’s also an opportunity for us to build and strengthen the chemistry and camaraderie within our team.

“We will be much further along this year as we head into the season because of the extra practices and the games we will play in Costa Rica,” Broadhead added.

This will mark the second international trip for Louisiana in the Brodhead era. Back in August 2019, the Ragin’ Cajuns traveled to Cuba prior to the 2019-20 season.

In preparation for its three games in Costa Rica, the NCAA has permitted Louisiana (16-15, 10-8 SBC in 2022-23) to conduct 10 full-length practices throughout the summer.

Louisiana returns 12 team members from last year’s squad highlighted by leading scorers Lanay Wheaton (12.3 ppg) and Tamera Johnson (11.3 ppg). Floor general Destiny Rice and Nubia Benedith, both 200-plus point scorers in 2022-23, also return as key components to the offense and the Ragin’ Cajuns are set to have All-Sun Belt performer Brandi Williams return to the court this season.

Five newcomers – Tamiah Robinson, Aasia Sam, Uniyah Franklin, Jasmine Matthews and Dacia Jones – are set to get their first experience in a Ragin’ Cajuns uniform.

Follow the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsWBB), Facebook (/RaginCajunsWBB) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsWBB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana women’s basketball.