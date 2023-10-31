ZACHARY, La. (KLFY) — UL Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajuns water ski team has claimed its fourth consecutive Division I national title, bringing its overall total to 10 championships.

The team holds the most national championships in school history; it competes as a club sport rather than an NCAA-sanctioned sport.

The team also earned Division I national championships in 2022, 2021, 2019, 2015, 2010, 2005, 2003, 1997 and 1995. COVID-19 considerations prevented the championship from being held in 2020.

This year’s national championship came at the Syndicate Waterskis 2023 Collegiate Nationals that were held Oct. 26-28 in Zachary, La. The win capped an undefeated season for the team, an unbeaten streak that stretches back to 2019.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The University of Louisiana at Monroe finished second in the national championships, followed by the University of Alabama, Florida Southern College and Arizona State University.

Teams must qualify to compete in the national championships based on performances during tournaments leading up to the event. The national championship included three events for women and three for men – slalom, tricks and jump.

Skiers also competed for individual national titles in each of those events, and for overall women’s and men’s championships. The overall titles are based on combined performances in the three events.

UL Lafayette’s Kennedy Hansen won the overall title in women’s competition. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ Edoardo Marenzi earned the men’s overall title.

Annemarie Wroblewski won the women’s slalom event. Hansen and Ali Garcia both earned second-place finishes as part of a four-way tie in the women’s slalom. In men’s slalom, Arron Davies was first, Florian Parth placed third and Sean Kraus was fourth.

In tricks skiing, Hansen was second in the women’s event. Among men, Marenzi was second and Dominic Kuhn earned fifth place in tricks skiing.

In women’s jump competition, Hansen placed first. Lili Steiner finished in second place and Lily Meade was third. Parth was second among the men, and Luke Outram place fifth.

The Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team’s 25 members are from nine countries. It’s led by head coach Ryan Gonzales and assistant coach Harry Spavin. Parker Stange (U.S.) is team captain.

Other team members are: James Bryans (U.S.); Arron Davies (Great Britain); Alexandra Garcia (U.S.); Alexander Gschiel (Austria); Kennedy Hansen (U.S.); Evan Kraus (Canada); Sean Kraus (Canada); Dominic Kuhn (Austria); Edoardo Marenzi (Italy); Lily Meade (New Zealand); Nina Mezzetti (Italy); Violeta Mociulsky (Argentina); Kendra Nathan (U.S.); Katie Nutt (Great Britain); Luke Outram (Great Britain); Florian Parth (Italy); Lucas Pinette (Canada); Sage Pottbecker (U.S.); Garrett Stallings (U.S.); Griffin Stange (U.S.); Lili Steiner (Austria); Emily Wenzel (Germany); Kirsi Wolfisberg (Switzerland); and Annemarie Wroblewski (U.S.).

Learn more about the Ragin’ Cajuns Water Ski Team and the Syndicate Waterskis 2023 Collegiate Nationals.

Related posts