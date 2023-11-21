LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns close a chapter in their 52-year-old football history at Cajun Field on Saturday afternoon when they play Sun Belt Conference and in-state opponent ULM in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The game against ULM (2-9, 0-7 SBC) marks the 288th and final contest for Louisiana (5-6, 2-5 SBC) at Cajun Field in the facility’s current configuration. The venue, which has served as the home of Ragin’ Cajuns football since 1971, is set to undergo major renovations that will be completed in time for the 2025 season when it will be officially renamed Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald and Eric Mouton providing the commentary. Prior to kickoff, Louisiana will honor its senior class which played a vital role in the Ragin’ Cajuns 2021 Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Fans in the Lafayette area can listen to the call of Jay Walker, Gerald Broussard and Cody Junot on Hot 107.9 FM, 103.3 The Goat, KPEL 1420 AM or worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana and ULM have played 21 times at Cajun Field dating back to 1971 with Louisiana holding a 13-8 lead. The in-state opponents meet for the 58th time overall in school history with Louisiana holding a 31-26-0 advantage and claiming 13 of the last 15 meetings since 2008. The Ragin’ Cajuns have won the previous two meetings in Lafayette, including a 21-16 victory during the 2021 season.

Thirty-three games in the all-time series between the Ragin’ Cajuns and Warhawks, which dates back to 1951, have been decided by eight points or less with 16 settled by at least a field goal.

With a win, Louisiana would become bowl eligible for a school-record sixth consecutive year and would join a deep Sun Belt Conference roster which could send a possible 12 of its 14 schools – the most of any FBS conference nationally – to the postseason.

