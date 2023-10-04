LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics will honor all U.S. Armed Forces members with a variety of promotions during Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference football game against Texas State at Cajun Field.

Kickoff for the SBC West Division showdown between Louisiana (3-2, 0-1 SBC) and Texas State (4-1, 1-0 SBC) is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be televised live nationally on ESPNU.

Fans will have the opportunity to write a letter to an active service member at the Russo Park Family Tailgate. All submissions will be entered to win a Ragin’ Cajuns branded tailgate setup of a tent and lawn chairs.

All active duty, retired, and families of POWs will have the ability to secure free tickets through Vet Tix.

The first 1,000 veterans and active-duty military members attending the game can show their military ID at the east side Grab and Geaux station and receive a free Budweiser brand beer courtesy of Schilling Distributing and Sodexo.

All Armed Forces members and current student veterans will be honored throughout the game, along with a special recognition of the POW Chair located in the North Endzone.

A swearing-in ceremony for new recruits will be conducted at halftime while Louisiana’s Pride of Acadiana Band will have a military-themed halftime show.

