Ragin' Cajuns take practice break to lend a hand to Habitat for Humanity

Cajun Nation

MOBILE, Ala., (KLFY) — The Ragin’ Cajuns may have come to Mobile for a football game, but they are continuing to impact the community during Bowl Week.

This morning, the guys were working with Habitat For Humanity, helping to renovate homes for wounded veterans. About half the team was out working on three houses in this neighborhood, all previously built by Habitat for Humanity.

The guys were mostly helping to paint the house and reapply some fresh coats.

A lot of the players I talked to said moments like this throughout the week really help to put this week into perspective.

“You know it’s really nice to give back to the community, to help others in a time of need, especially since the holidays just passed,” said Cajuns senior center Cole Prudhomme. “It feels good for me, and for a lot of my teammates. We’re having fun doing it, you know. We’re laughing and cutting up but we’re getting the work done at least. It’s just nice to give back.”

“You know it just shows up everywhere we go that there’s always people in need, and there’s always an opportunity to help people,” said Cajuns sophomore linebacker Kyle Pierre. “So that was good for us to do also. It was a good opportunity for us to go to a new place and help new people so that’s what we did today.”

