Ragin’ Cajuns take game two from Green Wave in extras

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - Summer Ellyson picked up where she left off last season and No. 8 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball got the timely hit needed for a 1-0 victory over UAB to close out Day 1 of the 2021 season and the UAB Green and Gold Classic at Mary Bowers Field.

Ellyson yielded just three hits and struck out seven in the complete game shutout of the Blazers which extended her active streak of consecutive scoreless innings pitched to 18-1/3 innings dating back to 2020.

The senior hurler and her defense twice worked around a runner on third and one-out situation to protect the shutout, the last occurrence coming in the sixth inning.

Ciara Bryan came through with the game-winning RBI for Louisiana (2-0) in the third inning when she delivered a clutch two-out single to break a scoreless tie.

From that point on it turned into a pitcher's duel between Ellyson and UAB's Amy Woodham.

The Blazers (3-3) placed the tying run on the base path in the seventh inning after a leadoff single, then Louisiana came up with its biggest defensive play of the night. The runner would not get into scoring position as Julie Rawls connected with Alissa Dalton for a caught stealing and the next two batters were retired to bring the game to a close.

Combined with an 8-2 win over Jacksonville State earlier in the day, the Ragin' Cajuns completed an undefeated Opening Day to start the 2021 season.

UP NEXTNo. 8 Louisiana closes out its season-opening weekend and concludes play at the UAB Green and Gold Classic on Sunday. The Ragin' Cajuns meet Southeastern Louisiana at 10 a.m. and are scheduled for a rematch with UAB at 3 p.m.