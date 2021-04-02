Ragin’ Cajuns Take Game One from ULM, Roccaforte Breaks School Record

Louisiana uses double digit hits and another great start from Spencer Arrighetti to take down ULM 9-5 at Warhawk Field on Thursday night.

Carson Roccaforte broke the school record for the most stolen bases in a single game with five and also posted his second-straight four-hit game.

Louisiana (15-11, 3-1 Sun Belt) pitching shined bright again tonight. Arrighetti (5-1) proved why he’s one of the Sun Belt’s best, tossing six scoreless innings and fanning seven batters.

Tyler Robertson and Brennan Breaux each collected two hits on the night. This was Breaux’s third multi-hit game and Robertson’s ninth multi-hit game of the season.

Louisiana opened the scoring in the second inning on a Bobby Lada sacrifice fly that scored Roccaforte.

ULM (10-12, 3-4 Sun Belt) had the Ragin’ Cajuns right where they wanted them, loading the bases with one out, but Arrighetti pitched a 3-2 fielders choice and struck out Matthew Lee to hold the Warhawks from scoring.

With two outs in the third inning, Robertson smashed a two-run two-out home run, making the game 3-0, his fourth bomb this season.

Josh Cofield helped Louisiana score a run in the top of the fourth inning, roping a pinch-hit RBI-single to center field which made the game 4-0. Drake Osborn later scored from third on a throw down to second base, which put the game at 5-0.

Lada picked up his second RBI of the game by scoring Roccaforte on an RBI-double, his third multi-RBI effort of the season, putting the game a 6-0.