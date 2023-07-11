LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball head coach Gerry Glasco announced on Tuesday (July 11) the addition of catcher/infielder Sam Roe (Destin, Fla.), a transfer from the University of Florida, to the program’s roster for the 2023-24 academic year.

Roe becomes a Ragin’ Cajun after competing for Florida in 2022 and 2023. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Sam (Roe) is a tremendous power hitter and catcher/utility player who was the top-rated recruit in the nation in 2022, and throughout her high school career was Top 5-rated in almost all recruiting service rankings,” Glasco said. “She hit near-.300 on a SEC team the past two seasons and gained College World Series experience during her time at Florida. We are extremely fortunate to be able to add her abilities to our lineup.

“Off the field, Sam is an absolutely tremendous person who is constantly smiling and brightens the day with her infectious personality,” Glasco added. “An outstanding student in the classroom, we look forward to having her in our program in the upcoming seasons.”

Roe generated a .288 average with 60-plus hits and 30-plus RBI over 103 games played with the SEC-based Gators the past two seasons. Of the 62 total hits she produced, a total of 25 percent (16) went for extra bases.

As a freshman, the Destin, Florida, native hit .272 with three homers and 17 RBI with nine sacrifices, a stolen base and 15 runs scored. She played in 53 games with 39 starts, all mainly being at catcher.

The Niceville (Fla.) High product played in 50 games for Florida in the 2023 season with 40 starts, mostly at designated player but on occasion at second base. She batted .304 with a homer and 18 RBI with eight sacrifices, two stolen bases and a .405 on-base percentage.

Twice a Gatorade Player of the Year Nominee in her prep career at Niceville HS, Roe was a Top 3 finalist for the 2021 USA Today Sports Florida Panhandle Player of the Year. She was rated by Extra Inning Softball as one of the Top 5 players in the Extra Elite 100 for the Class of 2022, twice named the No. 1 prospect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Roe finished with a .400-plus average over her final two prep seasons, seeing 21 of her 36 base hits go for extra bases over the 26-game shortened stretch caused by the spring 2020 COVID restrictions. In her prep debut as an eighth grader for Rocky Bayou Christian, Roe batted .625 over 87 plate appearances and generated 45 RBI.

The addition of Roe increases the number of newcomers joining the Ragin’ Cajuns this fall to seven. She joins fellow incoming D1 transfers in pitcher Lexie Delbrey (Bainbridge, Ga./Florida), infielder/pitcher Denali Loecker (Ogden, Iowa/Iowa) and infielder Brooke Ellestad (Kimberly, Wisc./St. Thomas), JUCO All-American and Canadian National Team pitcher Sam Ryan (Monroe, N.Y./Chattanooga State CC) and a pair of state of Louisiana high school products that includes Lafayette prep standout Gabbie Stutes of St. Thomas More HS and Lillian Soto from Cedar Creek School in Ruston.

ABOUT LOUISIANA

During the 2023 season, Louisiana (50-16, 22-2 Sun Belt) collected its fourth consecutive Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament championships under the guidance of Gerry Glasco, posted the program’s first 50-win season since 2019 and advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The Ragin’ Cajuns also continued impressive streaks of consecutive Sun Belt series won (now 81 straight) and consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (now 24 straight) and attained a No. 9 RPI rating and Top 20 rankings across all major national polls.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN’ CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin’ Cajuns on Facebook (/RaginCajunsSB), Twitter (@RaginCajunsSB) and Instagram (@Louisiana.SB) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Softball.



Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin’ Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here for iOS/Apple platforms and here for Android platforms.