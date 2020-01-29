Ragin’ Cajuns Softball are the Sun Belt Conference favorites

LAFAYETTE – No. 8 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball headlined the preseason picks released by the Sun Belt Conference on Wednesday, selected as the unanimous favorite to capture the title and receiving numerous individual awards.

A consensus Top 10 choice in the national polls, Louisiana (52-6, 25-0 Sun Belt in 2019) received all 10 of the possible first place votes, and 100 points overall, in the SBC’s preseason coaches’ poll in landing the first-place distinction. Last season, the Ragin’ Cajuns swept the regular season and conference titles and turned in only the second undefeated conference mark in program and league history.

Reigning Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Summer Ellyson and Sun Belt Player of the Year Alissa Dalton captured the top individual awards, chosen as the preseason candidate for the respective honors.

Ellyson led the nation in wins last season with a 39-6 mark and recorded the third-most strikeouts (354) in program history, while Dalton turned in a .400 average and consistently delivered in clutch situations with over half of her season RBI total (24 out of 43) coming in two-out situations.

The two-time, first team All-Sun Belt honorees were joined on the 2020 preseason squad by six of their teammates, giving Louisiana a total of eight of the 16 individuals selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt team.

Other returnees joining Ellyson and Dalton in receiving accolades were catcher Julie Rawls, outfielders Sarah Hudek and Raina O’Neal, along with Bailey Curry at designated player. Impact transfers Megan Kleist and Kaitlyn Alderink were also selected to the preseason team.

The 2020 Preseason All-Sun Belt team and poll was voted upon by each of the league’s 10 head coaches.