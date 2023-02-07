BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana football signee D’Wanye’ Winfield was presented the Warrick Dunn Award as the 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year by WAFB-TV on Monday.

The Lutcher, Louisiana, native added to his trophy case as he was previously named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A Offensive Player of the Year and Best Player of the Year by the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club.

During his senior season, Winfield accounted for 4,657 yards and 70 touchdowns. He threw for 2,180 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 2,477 yards and 38 touchdowns.

The dual-threat quarterback led the Bulldogs to their ninth LHSAA State Championship as he threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 130 rushing yards and a touchdown in the championship game against North DeSoto in the Superdome.

Winfield is the second Ragin’ Cajun to win the Warrick Dunn Award as fellow Lutcher High School standout Blaine Gautier was the award’s inaugural winner.