LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team used a group effort at the plate and another dominant pitching performance to collect a 7-1 win over Troy on Saturday, April 9 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, clinching another Sun Belt Conference series victory.



Four different players generated at least one RBI and Kandra Lamb (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K) pitched five innings of one-hit softball as Louisiana (25-10, 11-3 Sun Belt) defeated Troy (22-12, 8-6 Sun Belt) by an identical score for the second straight day.



The Ragin’ Cajuns claimed their fifth SBC series in as many tries in the 2022 season. The program’s nation-leading streak of consecutive conference series won – which began on March 29, 2013 with a doubleheader sweep of FIU at Lamson Park – was extended to 69 straight.



Lamb was in control from the onset, retiring the Trojans in order the first time through the lineup and opening with four consecutive no-hit innings. A one-out single in the fifth inning was the lone blemish to her otherwise perfect afternoon in the circle.



Once again it was Alex Langeliers (1-for-2, HR, RBI) providing Louisiana with the lead as she launched a solo home run off of Troy’s Leanna Johnson in the second inning.



Beginning with Langeliers’ home run the Ragin’ Cajuns would score in four consecutive innings to put the visiting Trojans away.



Maddie Hayden (1-2, double, 2 RBI) chopped an RBI double down the left field line in the third inning, then an inning later followed up Kramer Eschete’s RBI single with a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.



Melissa Mayeux (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) punctuated a two-hit day with a two-run home run in the fifth inning, the highlight of a three-run frame that stretched the lead out to 7-0.



A solo home run in the seventh inning allowed the Trojans to avoid the shutout. It was the lone run Meghan Shorman (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 3 K) allowed in her close-out effort.



Langeliers delivered a first at bat home run for the second straight day and took over the team lead with her seventh home run of the season. Mayeux’s home run gave Louisiana a multiple-home run game for the third straight game and fourth time in the past five overall, increasing the team’s season total to 42 home runs.



Hayden’s pair of RBI allowed her to join the 20-RBI club, upping her rookie season total to 21. She’s the sixth different Ragin’ Cajun to reach 20 RBI this season.



Lamb’s performance continued her strong week in the circle, following up 4-1/3 innings of no-hit softball with seven strikeouts on Wednesday, April 6 at McNeese.



Louisiana increased its lead over Troy for second place in the Sun Belt standings to three games and remained within striking distance of current league leader South Alabama (15-14, 8-1 Sun Belt).



The Ragin’ Cajuns extended their current series win streak over the Trojans to eight games and won for the 25th time in the past 27 meetings (dates back to 2012).



UP NEXT

Louisiana and Troy complete the Sun Belt Conference series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park on Sunday, April 10. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.



The Ragin’ Cajuns will attempt to post a series sweep of Troy for the third straight matchup between the two programs (swept in 2019 and 2020), and seek a second consecutive home conference series sweep (swept UT Arlington from March 25-27).