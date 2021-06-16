Ragin’ Cajuns Round Out 2021 Softball Season Ranked in Final National Polls

LAFAYETTE– For the 14th consecutive season, a streak which dates back to 2008, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball program is ranked in the final national polls.



The notable streak continued for Louisiana (47-12, 21-3 Sun Belt) with the release of the final 2021 editions of the national rankings on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).



The Ragin’ Cajuns were placed at No. 19 by Softball America, listed at No. 21 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll and voted No. 22 by the panelists on the USA Today/NFCA poll.



It’s the 29th overall finish in the final polls within the past 32 seasons for Louisiana, dating back to the first release of the NFCA rankings in 1990.



Appearing in the final rankings also kept alive the Ragin’ Cajuns streak of consecutive mentions in at least one of the Top 25 polls, which dates back to April 2013, extending it out to 121 consecutive editions.



For the fourth consecutive season under the guidance of Gerry Glasco the Ragin’ Cajuns were able to keep the consecutive appearances in the national polls intact. Louisiana maintained Top 20 status all the way through the postseason, solidified by a 17-game win streak from March 21-April 12.



During the 2021 season, the Ragin’ Cajuns reached the 40-win mark for the 22nd consecutive completed season by closing out the regular season winning 25 of the final 29 games.



Louisiana repeated as Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament champions highlighted by an 11-1 record, regular season and tournament combined, against the league’s other three NCAA Tournament participants (Texas State, Troy and South Alabama).



Louisiana extended its streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, now at 22 straight dating back to 1999, by appearing in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional. The program advanced to Championship Sunday in Baton Rouge, marking the 13th consecutive NCAA Regionals appearance reaching the championship round.