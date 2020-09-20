Ragin’ Cajuns roll past Lamar and collect doubleheader sweep

(UL ATHLETICS) – In convincing fashion the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team posted a straight sets sweep of Lamar (25-12, 25-14, 25-13) in the second match of Saturday’s doubleheader at Earl K. Long Gym.



The Ragin’ Cajuns (6-0) fired off a season-high .383 hitting percentage (42 K, 6 E, 94 TA) and held the Cardinals (0-5) below 15 points in every set on the way to remaining undefeated in the 2020 season and extending the program’s best start since the 2014 team won its first 10 matches.



The dominant showing capped off a doubleheader sweep for Louisiana. Earlier in the day, the combination of Hali Wisnoskie’s 15 kills and Kelsey Bennett’s season-high 13 kills powered a straight sets sweep of Lamar.



A balanced effort of four players producing at least eight kills added to the overwhelming surge the Ragin’ Cajuns unleashed on the visiting Cardinals.



Louisiana was nearly flawless in the first and third frame, committing no more than two attack errors, and wound up with only six attack errors the entire match.



A 10-4 advantage to start each of the three sets had the Ragin’ Cajuns in cruise control each frame. In the first and last set, Louisiana’s lead was in double figures before Lamar tallied its 10th point.

The sweep extended Louisiana’s streak of consecutive sets won to 15 straight, which began following an opening-set loss to Houston Baptist on Sept. 5.