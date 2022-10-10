LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football will return to Cajun Field on Saturday, Oct. 22, following their matchup with Marshall this Wednesday.

Kickoff for the home contest against Arkansas State has been set for 4 p.m., the Sun Belt Conference Office and ESPN announced today.

Tickets for the game and for the season are available here. If you can’t make it to the game, it will also be streamed live on ESPN+.

The game will come 10 days after they face off with Marshall University, which takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You can stay up to date with the Ragin’ Cajuns on their Apple and Android apps.