Ragin’ Cajuns prepare for storm week

As everyone braces for the double whammy of storms heading to the Louisiana coastline, the situation is no different for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Monday usually serves as the team’s off day, but things need to be adjusted this week due to the current weather situation.

Head coach Billy Napier plans to hold on to that day, hitting the field on Monday and making adjustments for another off day later.

“In general, we had some of the players and some of the coaches that have experience with this thing kind of give tips and reminders as we prepare, for the ones that have been through these things,” Napier says. “Majority of our team has been around these things before and are comfortable with them. They helped the ones that weren’t comfortable on what they need to be doing and need to get ready.”