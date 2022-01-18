Ragin’ Cajuns lead Sun Belt in field goal percentage

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Garry Brodhead’s squad is coming off a two-game sweep of Sun Belt play, beating Troy at home last Thursday and then South Alabama on the road Saturday.

Next up — a trip to the Carolinas to take on App State and Coastal Carolina.

Through 14 games, UL leads the league in field goal percentage.

One of their opponents this weekend, the Chanticleers, leads the conference in field goal percentage defense. In that same category, UL is right behind at No. 2.

Coach Brodhead says that success from the field can translate into success with transition defense.

“Our weakness in the past has been defensive transition, trying to make sure we can get back and cover,” Brodhead says. “But when they’re making shots, they gotta start behind the line. They can’t start off on those long rebounds. I think we’re shooting less threes too, so you’re looking at we’re making more shots, plus there’s not a lot of long rebounds. We’re able to get back and cover out. I think that helps a lot you know.”