Ragin’ Cajuns helping Lake Charles with supply drive

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

The UL community is pitching in to do their part to help the Lake Charles and McNeese community.

All week, Ragin’ Cajun student-athletes, UL-Lafayette Americorps, and other student volunteer organizations held their supply drive at Cajun Field.

Ragin’ Cajun football player Shane Vallot excited to lend a helping hand.

“Being so close to home, that’s a tragedy,” Vallot says. “Imagine if it happened here. We would want people to help us out. I feel for those people in Lake Charles. We haven’t been there yet. We are going out there this Saturday to actually help. I’ll be out there to help and see a little bit more about it. Us as a team, we’ve all been trying to get some things, a bunch of non-perishable items to give to Lake Charles to just pack in a truck and help out the community.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar