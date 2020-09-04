Ragin’ Cajuns helping Lake Charles with supply drive

The UL community is pitching in to do their part to help the Lake Charles and McNeese community.

All week, Ragin’ Cajun student-athletes, UL-Lafayette Americorps, and other student volunteer organizations held their supply drive at Cajun Field.

Ragin’ Cajun football player Shane Vallot excited to lend a helping hand.

“Being so close to home, that’s a tragedy,” Vallot says. “Imagine if it happened here. We would want people to help us out. I feel for those people in Lake Charles. We haven’t been there yet. We are going out there this Saturday to actually help. I’ll be out there to help and see a little bit more about it. Us as a team, we’ve all been trying to get some things, a bunch of non-perishable items to give to Lake Charles to just pack in a truck and help out the community.”