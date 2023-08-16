LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Volleyball team faces outside competition for the first time since preseason practice began – and offers fans another preview of the 2023 season – when it hosts Tulane in an exhibition match at Earl K. Long Gym on Thursday, August 17.

First serve is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public. Parking, free of charge for the event, is available in the parking lots surrounding E.K. Long Gym. Concessions, consisting of a select variety of drink and food items and including beer, will be available for purchase.

The contest is part of the Louisiana Athletics Department’s Fall Sports Fan Week and features a team poster giveaway and a post-match Meet and Greet.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who officially begin their 2023 season on Friday, August 25 at the StarkVegas Classic in Starkville, Mississippi, are making their second public appearance of the preseason. The squad’s annual Red and White scrimmage was held on Friday, August 11 with Kara Barnes’ 13 kills and Lauryn Hill’s 10 topping the charts.

Louisiana (15-13, 8-8 SBC in 2022) is coming off back-to-back winning seasons that have quickly created positive momentum heading into the third season of the Kristi Gray era. During the 2022 season Gray’s high-energy style of play attracted a single-season total attendance record (6,446) to Earl K. Long Gym, and Louisiana competed in a national postseason event for the first time ever (NIVC).

Nine team members return from last season, led by the middle blocking duo of Barnes and Cami Hicks, third-year setter Siena DeCambra, rising outside hitter Lauryn Hill and opposites Celeste Darling, Emery Judkins and Mya Wilson. Two-time NJCAA All-American libero Mio Yamamoto highlights the newcomers which also includes a talented group of freshmen that includes local products Abby Cunningham and Caroline Lalonde of Westminster Christian Academy.

Tulane (9-22, 4-16 AAC in 2022) is entering its second season with head coach Jordana Price. The Green Wave’s top returners include outside hitter Amarachi Osuji (291 kills, 178 digs) and setter Katherine Crosley (228 assists), while the squad welcomes nine newcomers this season.

Louisiana and Tulane last met in the 2019 season during the opening weekend DoubleTree Classic hosted by the Ragin’ Cajuns at E.K. Long Gym.

Looking Ahead

The third season of the Kristi Gray era officially begins Friday-Sunday, August 25-27 when Louisiana travels to Starkville, Mississippi to compete in the StarkVegas Classic hosted by Mississippi State at the Newell-Grissom Building.

The Ragin’ Cajuns season opener is set for Friday, August 25 at 3:00 p.m. vs. Northwestern State, followed by a 2:00 p.m. matchup with Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, August 26 and the tournament finale against Mississippi State at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

