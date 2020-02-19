Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Ragin Cajuns get first win of Deggs Era, 9-6 over SLU

Cajun Nation
Posted: / Updated:

photo: ragincajuns.com

Louisiana Baseball used an explosion of hits and tremendous plate discipline to beat Southeastern Louisiana, 9-6, at Alumni Field on Tuesday night.

Louisiana finished the night with a season-high 11 hits, 14 walks and 15 strikeouts on the mound.  

The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-3) capitalized on the Lions’ (1-2) free passes in the second inning when Hayden Cantrelle squeaked a double down the third-base line to drive in Jonathan Windham for the first run of the game.

Alex Hannie tallied his first hit of the season in the fourth inning, scoring Sebastian Toro from second to make the game 2-1 before a pair of Ragin’ Cajuns scored from second to extend their lead to 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning.

Right-hander Brandon Young had a solid start to his 2020 campaign, throwing 5.1 innings, striking out 10 batters and earning his first win of the season. He got into trouble in the bottom of the sixth when he exited the game with the bases loaded and holding a 4-3 lead with one out. However, Jacob Schultz was able to come in and pitch out of the jam to keep the Ragin’ Cajuns ahead after six.

The flood gates opened for Louisiana in the top of the seventh frame when the team scored five runs, highlighted by a Toro two-run single and a RBI single off the bat of Tremaine Spears. Spears also notched a career high in free passes with three.

Following the monster seventh inning, Southeastern was able to add three runs to its total, but it was not enough as Connor Cooke closed the door to earn the first save of the season. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar