Ragin’ Cajuns football team will play without its band in the stands due to COVID-19 ‘uptick’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) According to a letter from UL Lafayette President Dr. Joseph Savoie, the UL Lafayette Ragin Cajuns football team will play its remaining home games without its band in the stands due to a COVID-19 uptick.
The letter reads as follows:
In recent days, we have seen an uptick in the number of students reporting positive COVID-19 test results. This unfortunate trend mirrors the rising number of cases in Acadiana, across Louisiana and throughout the nation.
Some of these cases at the University are in the School of Music and Performing Arts and include members of the marching band and a number of ensembles.
Therefore, the school suspended all on-campus music-making activities for 14 days and is asking all student organizations to conduct virtual meetings and activities.