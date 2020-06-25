Ragin’ Cajuns football team release PSA to promote wearing masks

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns have joined several other athletes and celebrities promoting public health officials’ message about wearing masks when interacting with the public.

Louisiana State Football Coach Ed Orgeron also released a public service announcement.

Join our team.

Wear your mask. pic.twitter.com/U4VUNl3BbH — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) June 25, 2020

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged the public the wear masks in interacting with others who are not in your immediate household.

“Wearing a mask is about protecting others,” Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Office said. “When you wear a mask, you protect others, and when others wear a mask they protect you. It’s just like holding a door open for someone: It’s being kind, courteous, and a good neighbor.”

Learn more at Wearing a Mask: Myth vs. Fact.