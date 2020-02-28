Ragin’ Cajuns football announces 2020 schedule

LAFAYETTE – Highlighted by two nationally televised contests and six games at Cajun Field, Louisiana Football’s 2020 schedule was officially announced by the Sun Belt Conference on Friday.
Five of the Ragin’ Cajuns’ six home games will played on Saturdays, with the only midweek contest at Cajun Field coming on Thursday, Nov. 5, against Arkansas State on ESPNU. Discounted general admission season tickets for the 2020 Louisiana Football season are on sale until March 1, 2020.
Louisiana kicks off the 2020 campaign with back-to-back home games against McNeese State (Sept. 5) and Wyoming (Sept. 12). The Ragin’ Cajuns then hit the road for the first time with a Sun Belt trip to Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 19; their first visit to Atlanta since Nov. 7, 2015.
Georgia Southern comes to Cajun Field on Saturday, Sept. 26, before the team will have its first bye week. Coming off the open date, Louisiana travels to Boone, North Carolina, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, for a midweek rematch of the last two Sun Belt Conference Championship Games against Appalachian State on ESPN2.
The Ragin’ Cajuns then return home to take on Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 17, for the annual Homecoming Game, before venturing out on the road for two-straight games against New Mexico State (Saturday, Oct. 24) and Texas State (Saturday, Oct. 31).
Two consecutive home games follow with Arkansas State coming to town on Thursday, Nov. 5 (ESPNU), and South Alabama arriving on Saturday, Nov. 14. Louisiana wraps up the season on the road at Missouri (Saturday, Nov. 21) and at ULM (Saturday, Nov. 28).