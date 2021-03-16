Ragin’ Cajuns finish second at record-setting Louisiana Classics

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Peter Hinnant and Hudson Dubinski each posted top-10 finishes and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Golf team recorded its best performance in its home event since 2009 after earning a second-place finish at the 36th annual Louisiana Classics which concluded on Tuesday at Oakbourne Country Club.



Charlie Flynn overcame a struggle midway through Monday’s opening round to record his fourth straight top-20 finish in as many events during the 2020-21 season and help lead Louisiana to a 54-hole total of 861 – two strokes off its best-ever performance (859) set in 2009 – and finish behind No. 5-ranked Illinois in the 14-team field.



The Fighting Illini claimed their sixth Louisiana Classics title with a record-breaking performance, finishing at 823 overall – breaking the previous mark (835) set by Texas A&M in 2018 – while also setting tournament records for largest margin of victory (38), lowest overall team round (20-under-268) and lowest final round score.



Hinnant, who posted the second-lowest score in tournament history in Monday’s second round (8-under-par 64), battled the wind in the final round and posted a 5-over 77 to finish in a four-way tie for ninth place at 1-under 215 overall with Dubinski posting a 2-over 74 and also finishing at 215.



Flynn, playing in Monday’s No. 1 group that included Michael Feagles – the No. 4-ranked individual player in the country – overcame bad luck at the par-3, No. 9 hole in Monday’s opening round to post his second below-par round. After carding a 7-over 79 in Monday’s early round, Flynn came back with a 4-under 68 in the second round for the Ragin’ Cajuns before posting a 2-under 70 to finish at 1-over 217 and tied for 16th place.



Bjorn Gudjonsson carded a final-round score of even-par 72 and finished at 3-over 219 for the Ragin’ Cajuns finishing at 12-over 227. Justin Caldwell (230), freshman Jake Marler (234) and Cole Kendrick (238) rounded out the Ragin’ Cajuns lineup as the trio competed as individuals.



Louisiana finished ahead of a pair of top-50 teams as No. 38-ranked North Texas was third (864) with No. 49-ranked Sam Houston fourth (867). ULM moved up one spot and finished fifth in the event at 873 with three teams – Kansas City, Rice and Southern Illinois – tied for sixth at 875 with Illinois State and Texas State tied for ninth at 879.



First-round co-leader Jerry Ji of Illinois carded his third-straight round in the 60’s to claim medalist honors and lead the Fighting Illini to a 1-2-3 individual finish. Ji finished at 13-under-203, tying him for the lowest 54-hole total in Louisiana Classics with former Illinois golfer Thomas Detry (2015).



Feagles and Adrien Dumont de Chassart each finished four strokes back at 207 overall with William Holcomb of Sam Houston finishing fourth (208) and Illinois’ Giovanni Tadiotto fifth (210).



Louisiana will return to action on March 28-30 when it competes in the Craft Farms Invitational in Gulf Shores, Ala.



36th ANNUAL LOUISIANA CLASSICS

March 15-16, 2021

Lafayette, La. (Oakbourne Country Club)

Par 72, 6,898 yards



TEAM SCORING

1. Illinois 282-273-268-823; 2. Louisiana 291-277-293-861; 3. North Texas 293-284-287-864; 4. Sam Houston 290-284-293-867; 5. ULM 289-291-293-873; T6. Kansas City 291-301-283-875; T6. Rice 293-285-297-875; T6. Southern Illinois 294-291-290-875; T9. Illinois State 290-292-297-879; T9. Texas State 302-287-290-879; 11. UTEP 292-297-298-887; 12. Michigan 295-295-303-893; 13. McNeese State 307-289-300-896; 14. Oral Roberts 305-288-306-899.



INDIVIDUAL LEADERS (* – competing as individual)

1. Jerry Ji (Illinois) 68-69-66-203; T2. Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Illinois) 75-65-67-207; T2. Michael Feagles (Illinois) 68-70-69-207; 4. William Holcomb (Sam Houston) 71-66-71-208; 5. Giovanni Tadiotto (Illinois) 72-72-66-210; 6. Luis Carrera* (Sam Houston) 70-67-74-211; 7. Tommy Kuhl (Illinois) 74-69-70-213; 8. Lenny Bergsson (North Texas) 75-68-71-214; T9. Corey Teaford (Kansas City) 76-75-64-215; T9. Vicente Marzilio (North Texas) 70-74-71-215; T9. Hudson Dubinski (Louisiana) 70-71-74-215; T9. Peter Hinnant (Louisiana) 74-64-77-215.



LOUISIANA INDIVIDUALS (* – competing as individual)

T9. Peter Hinnant 74-64-77-215; T9. Hudson Dubinski 70-71-74-215; T16. Charlie Flynn 79-68-70-217; T28. Bjorn Gudjonsson 73-74-72-219; T65. Hunter Hammett 74-77-77-228; T70. Justin Caldwell * 77-73-80-230; 75. Jake Marler * 77-85-72-234; 78. Cole Kendrick * 79-78-81-238.