TROY, Al. – Bay Witcher and a pair of relievers combined on a six-hitter and Troy completed a three-game sweep of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, 8-3, in the finale of the opening Sun Belt Conference series for both teams on Sunday at Riddle-Pace Field.



William Sullivan and Donovan Whibbs had two hits apiece as Troy (14-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) won its eighth straight game and improved to 11-1 at home. Louisiana, which will conclude a five-game roadtrip on Tuesday in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Nicholls, dropped to 9-10 overall and 0-3 in SBC play.



Troy took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Seth Johnson led off with a single to second off Louisiana starter Jeff Wilson (1-1) and eventually scored on Easton Kirk’s bases-loaded grounder to second.



After Wilson fanned Trey Leonard for the second out of the inning, Whibbs drew a walk to load the bases before Sullivan beat out a slow roller to second. The throw by Kyle DeBarge would skip past Carson Roccaforte , allowing Cameron Gray and Clay Stearns to score and increasing Troy’s lead to 3-0.



Louisiana manufactured a run in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to 3-1 after DeBarge led off with a walk, stole second, moved to third on Roccaforte’s liner to the left-field fence and scored on Heath Hood’s grounder to second.



The Trojans would respond with four hits in the bottom half of the inning as Gray led off with a single and scored on Stearns double to right and throwing error. Leonard added an RBI single to score Stearns and increase Troy’s lead to 5-1 before Jesse Hall hit a sacrifice fly to left to drive in Leonard.



Connor Kimple would cut the deficit in half for Louisiana after hitting a two-out triple off the right-field wall, scoring DeBarge and Hood who each reached on walks.



Witcher (2-1) pitched 5.0 innings for Troy, scattering five hits and striking out one. Grayson Stewart – the third pitcher of the day for the Trojans – pitched the final 3.1 innings with no hits and three strikeouts to earn his first save.



Dylan Theut , who relieved Wilson in the fourth inning, tossed 3.0 innings of hitless ball for Louisiana with a pair of strikeouts while Jake Hammond fanned two in 1.1 innings. Kimple led Louisiana at the plate going 2-for-4. Roccaforte, Will Veillon and redshirt freshman Conor Higgs each had base hits for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Warnner Rincones going 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to five games.

