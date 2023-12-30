HUNTINGTON, West Virginia – Falling behind early, the Louisiana men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a hot start by Marshall in the team’s Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center. Despite a double-double from Joe Charles the Cajuns fell to the Thundering Herd, 75-61.

Charles finished tied for the team lead with 11 points along with 13 rebounds, for his second straight double-double. Kobe Julien finished with 11 points with five boards and three blocks. Blake Butler added 11 points and four rebounds off the bench in the effort.

The home side came out hot and knocked down a pair of threes to start the game. A layup by Charles kept the Cajuns within four, but another three by the Herd pushed their lead to seven. After trailing by double digits, Brandon Hardy got going, hitting back-to-back threes to keep the Cajuns within striking distance at 23-16.

A three-point play by Hardy made it a five-point game at 26-21 but the Herd responded with an 11-0 run. Themus Fulks hit a pair of free throws to end the run and the game went into the half with the Cajuns behind 39-25.

Baskets by Julien and Hosana Kitenge kept the Cajuns within 10 of the home side early in the second half. That’s as close as the Cajuns could get as every time they made a run, Marshall answered with one of their own to extend the lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns return to the Cajundome next week to host No. 20 James Madison on Thursday. The Cajuns have won 19-straight at home and welcome their first ranked opponent to Lafayette since 2006.

