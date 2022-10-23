BOONE, N.C. – Katie Fuller scored a pair of first-half goals on headers and App State added a goal in the second half to earn a 3-1 Sun Belt Conference victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team on Sunday at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.



Louisiana (3-8-5, 2-5-2 SBC), which will play at Southern Miss on Thursday in the regular-season finale, placed seven of its eight shots on-goal with freshman Megan Bradley scoring her first collegiate goal in the 74th minute.



Libby Harper recorded five saves for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Ruthny Mathurin placing a team-high three shots on frame.



App State (6-7-4, 5-4-0 SBC), which clinched a berth in the Sun Belt Conference Championships, broke open a scoreless match in the 30th minute when Breckyn Monteith sent in a crossing pass into the 6-yard box that was flicked in by Fuller for her second goal of the season.



The Mountaineers added a goal just before intermission when Fuller headed in a ball sent into the box by Stephanie Barbosa for her second goal of the match and third of the season.



Izzy Wood scored her sixth goal of the season in the 66th minute when got inside the 18-yard box and slipped an attempt past Harper for a 3-0 advantage.



Bradley averted the shutout for Louisiana when she slipped past a pair of App defenders and scored past Kerry Eagleston for her first career goal.



The Mountaineers held a 16-8 advantage in shot attempts with eight shots on frame. Wood took a match-high seven shots for App State with four attempts on-goal. Mathurin, Bradley, Lucy Ortiz , Tatum Beck and Carol Rodriguez each put shots on goal for Louisiana with Eagleston recording six saves to earn the victory.