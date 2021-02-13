Ragin’ Cajuns complete season sweep of ULM with 64-59 victory

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) – Paced by a career-high 32 points from junior Brandi Williams , Louisiana Women’s Basketball picked up its 11th consecutive win and its 14th-straight victory over ULM by outlasting a determined Warhawks team, 64-59, on Saturday afternoon in Monroe.



Williams was unstoppable in the contest, finishing 5-for-7 from long range and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line to help set her new career-high point total. The Lake Charles native is the first Ragin’ Cajun to eclipse the 30-point mark since Keke Veal recorded 34 points at Troy on Feb. 15, 2016.



Senior Skyler Goodwin was the second-leading scorer in the game with nine points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter, and led the team with six rebounds, while Kimberly Burton added eight points of her own.



Louisiana (12-5, 11-1 Sun Belt) came out swinging early and went up 17-7 at the 3:40 mark after Williams buried a triple before ending the opening period with a 20-12 lead.



The team’s lead peaked at 34-21 5:04 into the second quarter when Destiny McAfee scored two of her four points, but ULM instantly seized all of the momentum after the media timeout and closed out the first half on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 36-33.



Having completely turned the game around, the Warhawks shut down the Ragin’ Cajuns in the third period, outscoring them 15-6 to allow the home team to take a 48-40 lead following a Whitney Goins jumper.



After Williams saw a jumper fall with nine seconds remaining in the third quarter to cut the lead to six (48-42), Louisiana began to find its groove on offense and retook the lead 3:36 into the fourth quarter when Williams converted the old-fashioned three-point play.



The two programs battled over the next few minutes before Makayia Hallmon , who had not made a field goal in the game, put her team in front, 61-57, with a clutch jumper and free throw.



Kierra Brimzy, who led ULM with 23 points, pulled her team within two points (61-59) with 30 seconds showing on the clock to put the pressure on Louisiana.



That pressure paid off when Goodwin split a pair of free throws with 28 seconds remaining, giving the Warhawks one last chance to tie things up trailing 62-59. However, Brimzy’s last gasp shot was no good and rebounded by Tamera Johnson , ultimately securing the 64-59 victory.



Louisiana continues its three-game road swing on Feb. 19-20 when it travels to the Lone Star State to take on UT Arlington. Friday’s game is slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff, with Saturday’s game set to begin at 2 p.m.