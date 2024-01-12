JONESBORO, Ark. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team reaches the final destination of its new-year opening, four-game road trip on Saturday, January 13 when the squad steps into First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas to face the homestanding Arkansas State Red Wolves. Tipoff is slated for 12:00 p.m.

Louisiana (5-8, 1-3 SBC) seeks to finish the road trip on a positive note and end a two-game losing streak. The Cajuns, who went 1-1 last week out in Virginia at ODU and JMU, have an opportunity to complete the four-game stretch with an even split.

It’s a true doubleheader day on Saturday at FNB Arena in Jonesboro as both school’s men’s programs are scheduled to meet 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

The UL-ASU contest is being televised on ESPN+ and a radio broadcast is available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

UL seeks to quickly distance itself from a tough start to the back half of the four-game road trip. The Cajuns shot just 31 percent and yielded 55 percent shooting in Troy during a 90-44 defeat on Wednesday.

Louisiana has enjoyed success in recent years against Arkansas State (8-6, 2-2 SBC), having won seven of the past eight matchups dating back to the 2019-20 season. In the Garry Brodhead era, the Cajuns hold a 13-10 series edge.

Tamera Johnson, who has scored double digits in nine of her 11 appearances, averages a team-leading 13.1 points per game. The Lafayette native averages five field goal makes on 46 percent shooting (55-of-120).

Brandi Williams follows closely with 11.6 points per game and sports a team-best 25 triples and the duo of Tamiah Robinson (25) and Destiny Rice (25) have 50 assists between them. Johnson tops the charts with 76 rebounds (22 offense, 54 defense) and is supported by a group of five others with 20-plus boards.

ASU enters Saturday’s contest coming off a season-best shooting performance, converting 28-for-47 (59 percent) from the field in a 73-48 blowout win over Texas State at FNB Arena.

The Red Wolves are led by Preseason All-Sun Belt pick Izzy Higginbottom who has scored 20-plus points in eight of 14 games this season and has reached the 30-point mark three times. Higginbottom leads the Red Wolves in scoring at 22.5 point per game, placing her Top 10 nationally, and has led the team in points 33 times (12 this season) and has scored 20 or more points in a game 14 times (eight this season) in her career.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (5-8, 1-3 SBC) at ARKANSAS STATE (8-6, 2-2 SBC)

Date / Time: Saturday, January 13, 2024 / 12:00 p.m.

Site: Jonesboro, Ark.

Arena: First National Bank Arena (10,563)

RADIO/TV

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM

Talent: Dawson Eiserloh (PxP)

TV: ESPN+

Talent: Brad Bobo (pxp), Carol Halford (analyst)



LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIA

Live Stats: CajunStats.com

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB | #GeauxCajuns



SERIES HISTORY

Overall: Arkansas State leads, 53-25

In Lafayette: ASU leads, 24-15

In Jonesboro, Ark.: ASU leads, 27-9

At Neutral Sites: ASU leads, 2-1

Streak: ASU, +1

Last Meeting: ASU, 69-59 (2/18/23 at Jonesboro, Ark.)

Series Notables

– Longtime conference foes meeting for the 79th time.

– Series dates back to the 1982-83 season when both programs were in the Southland Conference.

– Conference partnership transitioned to the American South Conference in 1987-88 and to the present-day Sun Belt Conference affiliation in the 1991-92 season.

– Over the last decade the series has been in Louisiana’s favor with the Ragin’ Cajuns holding a 13-10 lead in the Garry Brodhead era.

– UL produced its series-best winning streak of seven games from January 2020 through January 2023.

– Louisiana has won 11 of past 14 matchups dating back to the 2016-17 season.

THE COACHES

LOUISIANA

Head Coach: Garry Brodhead (Louisiana, 1980)

Record at Louisiana: 190-159 (12th season), Career Record: Same



ARKANSAS STATE

Head Coach: Destinee Rogers (Central Arkansas, 2012)

Record at Arkansas State: 29-35 (2nd season), Career Record: Same

STORY LINES

• The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team concludes its new year-opening, four-game road trip on Saturday, January 13 in Jonesboro, Arkansas facing Arkansas State at First National Bank Arena.

• The meeting with the Red Wolves marks the final road contest in January. Louisiana is set to enjoy a four-game, month-ending homestand at the Cajundome afterwards, beginning on January 18 vs. ULM.

• Louisiana is 1-2 on the current road trip, splitting games in Virginia against ODU and JMU and falling in Troy on Wednesday (Jan. 10).

• The matchup with ASU is the Cajuns’ second contest with a SBC West foe this week, after opening conference play with three consecutive outings against SBC East teams.

• Saturday’s game in Jonesboro marks the 350th game, overall, in the Garry Brodhead era. It’s also the 200th Sun Belt outing of Brodhead’s tenure.

• Louisiana has had the upper-hand vs. Arkansas State recently, having won seven of the last eight meetings dating back to the 2019-20 season.

• The Cajuns returned to full strength last week when the road trip began, as leading scorer and leading rebounder Tamera Johnson ended a brief two-game absence (nose injury vs. North Texas).



QUICK HITS

• Solid bench production has been the theme in Sun Belt play, the 26 points last Saturday at JMU marking a third straight game with 25-plus to open the league slate.

• Jaylyn James has sparked the bench production, entering the week averaging 11.7 ppg during SBC play (14.0 ppg last week).

• There were three 20-plus point quarters in regulation for the Cajuns on the ODU-JMU trip, while the 33 first-half points at JMU marked highest in an opening half since the season opener.

• Tamera Johnson scored double digits the first seven games, leading her to a team-best 13.1 points average.

• Brandi Williams has converted 56 percent of her field goal makes from three-point range (25 of 45 total FGM).

• Tamera Johnson and Brandi Williams are fueling the Cajuns’ efforts, averaging a combined 24.7 points.

• Louisiana, a member since 1991-92, is in its 33rd season of competition within the Sun Belt Conference.

• UL produced a 101-94 record in Sun Belt play over the first 11 seasons of the Garry Brodhead era.

• Louisiana, three games away from a title last season, was picked sixth (6th) in the Sun Belt coaches poll.

• UL has received an added boost on offense with the return of 1,000-point career scorer, and three-point threat, Brandi Williams (missed all but four games the past two seasons with injury).

• Third-year starter Destiny Rice tallied 50-plus assists and 200-plus points the previous two seasons.

• Head coach Garry Brodhead, the lone coach in program history to reach 100 wins, is presently 10 wins away from recording his 200th win at Louisiana.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin’ Cajuns return home to the Cajundome where they will spend the remainder of the month of January.

Louisiana kicks off a four-game homestand next week with a Throwback Thursday game on January 18 at 6:00 p.m. vs. ULM followed by the annual Alumni Game set for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 20 against Troy.

The back half of the homestand sees the Ragin’ Cajuns welcome Coastal Carolina and Texas State to the Cajundome the weekend of January 25-27.

Admission for the entire homestand – and all UL Women’s Basketball games throughout the entire season – is free and open to the public. Individuals planning to attend the Alumni Game (Jan. 20) can RSVP by sending an email to darbi.lockhart1@louisiana.edu.

