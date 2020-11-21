Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier tests positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Ragin Cajuns head football Coach Billy Napier has tested positive for COVID-19, the UL athletics department announced.

In a news release Saturday, UL officials said Coach Napier started experiencing symptoms Tuesday so he began self-isolation.

An antigen test and routine molecular test both came back negative but his symptoms persisted and he received a positive test result Saturday morning from a test he took Friday.

As Coach Napier continues to isolate, he issued the following statement.

“I would first and foremost like to thank everyone involved for their support of our entire organization this past week. I recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolating from my family, who have all remained healthy. I will be following all guidelines and recommendations set forth by our team medical staff and local public health officials. I am proud of how our student athletes and staff have responded to this adversity. I challenge everyone, myself included, to adhere to all safety recommendations as we navigate this unprecedented time.“

KLFY Sports Anchor Madeline Adams spoke to Coach Napier earlier today and will have a full update from the coach today at 6.