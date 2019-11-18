Live Now
Ragin’ Cajuns Basketball inks first signee for 2020-21

The two-time All-State selection committed to Louisiana as a junior

LAFAYETTE, La.(Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics)– Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball coach Bob Marlin announced on Monday that point guard Michael Thomas has signed a National Letter-of-Intent for the 2020-21 season.

Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound product, became the first signee in the 2020-21 class for Louisiana after a stellar career at Lake Charles’ Hamilton Christian School, Monday’s announcement said.

A two-time, Class 1A All-State performer, Thomas averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game in his career.

“Michael is a fast point guard with good vision. He can score the ball and has the speed to be disruptive on the defensive end of the floor,” Marlin said in statement. “He has the potential to be a really good college player. Michael committed as a junior and we are excited to officially have him in our program.”

