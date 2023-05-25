Lafayette, LA – No. 22 Louisiana takes aim at a trip to the Women’s College World Series from Friday-Sunday, May 26-28 competing in the best-of-three NCAA Seattle Super Regional against No. 7 national seed Washington at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Returning to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2016, Louisiana is appearing in softball’s version of the Sweet 16 for the eighth (8th) time overall since the super regional format was introduced in 2005. Previous trips to the super regional round occurred in 2008, 2010 and 2012-16.

While in Seattle, the Ragin’ Cajuns seek the program’s seventh appearance in the NCAA Women’s College World Series and first trip since 2014. Previous WCWS trips for Louisiana came in the 1993, 1995, 1996, 2003, 2008 and 2014 NCAA Tournament.

Louisiana locked in its trip to the Seattle Super Regional with a Championship Sunday sweep of LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional led by the eight-RBI effort from Jourdyn Campbell and key relief performances from Sam Landry and Chloe Riassetto .

The Seattle Super Regional was set up after Washington scored seven runs in the seventh inning of the winner-take-all game in the Seattle Regional vs. McNeese to overcome a 6-0 deficit and secure the host spot for the super regional round.

The trip to Seattle continues Louisiana’s 24th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Softball Tournament, a streak which dates back to 1999. It’s the 32nd appearance overall in the past 33 editions of the NCAA Tournament for the Ragin’ Cajuns who have missed the event only once (1998) since 1990.