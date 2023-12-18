LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Ragin’ Cajun men’s basketball team took part in the Boys & Girls Club’s Christmas celebration at Lafayette’s Jackie Club Monday.

They handed out gifts and played games with the children.

The team was more than happy to be involved in this event that brought holiday cheer to the kids.

“It’s really important for our guys,” head coach Bob Marlin said. “And I think we’ll make some child’s day today for sure and its more about what it does for us. And the more you give the more you receive.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I mean just to come by and spend time with them, knowing how much it means to them, when I was a kid at one time as well seeing college kids talk to me at one time, it meant a lot for sure,” Cajun guard Kentrell Garnett said.

Latest Posts