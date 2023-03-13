LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With the Ragin Cajuns hitting the road for the NCAA tournament, the Pride of Acadiana will travel with them as the band makes sure the rage of the Cajuns is not only felt but heard.

Alea Cocke, a UL mellophone player, said, “I’m actually looking really forward to it. I’ve never done anything like this before and this is my first year going on trips like these.”

“The band is really excited to go, especially during my senior year which is supposed to be the best time.” Alexander LeLorier, a baritone player, said.

The band has spent the entire year perfecting the tunes that the country will hear this week, band members guarantee to bring the energy that leads the Cajuns to victory.

“We’ve all played the music so much and we’ve done it so well, so it’s just second nature to us,” Cocke said. “We bring the energy, we bring the music, we play it well and we show our team we support them all the way.”

With many of the band members taking the trip to a big game for the first time and having one last journey with their band director, there’s a lot to look forward to when the Cajuns take over Orlando.

“I am looking forward to beating a bunch of wonderful teams, first off being Tennessee,” Cocke said. “And honestly just seeing that amazing atmosphere because that’s what I love most about these sporting events and being part of the band.”

“Also, geaux Cajuns,” LeLorier said.