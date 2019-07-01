Prayer service to be held for Coach Tony Robichaux

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Ragin’ Cajuns head baseball coach Tony Robichaux remains in critical condition due to complications from a heart attack he suffered two weeks ago.

He underwent open heart surgery on a week ago and another procedure on Sunday.

Robichaux spent Sunday night in the intensive care unit in Oschner Health Center in New Orleans.

Friends and family of Ragin’ Cajun baseball coach Tony Robichaux will be gathering for a prayer service and rosary on Tuesday, July 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Russo Park.

All are welcome to attend.

News’ 10’s George Faust recently interviewed Coach Robichaux for Inside Cajun Nation.

He wrapped up his 25th year with the Cajuns in 2019.

Faust asked him about his longevity as a coach, which he attributes to coaching the whole person, not just the player.