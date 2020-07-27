Power Five conferences could impact Sun Belt’s plan for fall

UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard told KLFY he remains optimistic about having a college football season. And he believes we’ll learn in the next couple of weeks just how different this season will be.

It was announced last week that the Sun Belt has postponed fall sports until September 3rd, not affecting football but affecting soccer, volleyball and cross country.

The Southeastern Conference made a similar decision a few weeks earlier, delaying fall sports until September 1st.

Dr. Maggard knows Power Five conferences like the SEC and Big 12 could impact Group of Five conferences like the Sun Belt regarding football season.

“Well there’s no doubt those conferences drive the train, right,” Dr. Maggard says. “Certainly whatever they decide will impact the rest of us. We do know this: both the SEC and the Big 12 have a strong desire to play 12 games as scheduled. That’s their goal. That’s why I think they’re going to be a little patient before they pull a trigger and make a decision.”