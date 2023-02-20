BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Jacqueline Pokuaah broke the Louisiana women’s indoor long jump record and captured first place at the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. Pokuaah jumped 20-feet, 5.75-inches in the final event of the night to break Twilet Malcolm’s record from 1991 by 2.25 inches.

The Cajuns were a factor on the first of two nights of competition. Timothy Gale finished second in the men’s pole vault at 16-feet, 6-inches, a personal best. Rylan Theyard’s jump of 24-feet, 2.5-inches was a personal best and good enough to finish third in the men’s long jump. Just behind him was Obdarius Ware in fifth with a distance of 23-feet, 8-inches.

Louisiana also scored in the men’s weight with Tyren Hannah’s throw of 59-feet, 1.5-inches. The team also finished second in the men’s distance medley relay (10:06.63).

Louisiana qualified for 18 spots in tomorrow’s finals. Kashie Crockett set a personal best to qualify at the top of the leaderboard in the men’s 200-meter dash. He would also run a personal best in the 60-meter to qualify in fourth. Ta’La Spates will factor into the podium race tomorrow in the women’s 400-meter after finishing second in qualifying. Just behind her in fourth was Moseiha Bridgen.

FULL LIST OF FINAL QUALIFIERS WITH TIMES

Women’s 400-meter

Ta’La Spates , 55.37

Moseisha Bridgen , 55.55

Women’s 800-meter

Haley Salsbury , 2:16.18

Women’s 1-mile

Haley Salsbury , 4:58.83

Women’s 60-meter Hurdles

Jacqueline Pokuaah , 8.54

Men’s 60-meter

Kashie Crockett , 6.77

Trejun Jones , 6.85

Men’s 200-meter

Kashie Crockett , 21.01

Trejun Jones , 21.52

Jamhad Booth , 21.73

Men’s 400-meter

Nathan Fergusson , 48.29

Javed Jones , 48.40

Antoni Hoyte-Small , 48.58

Men’s 800-meter

Joseph Patterson, 1:54.83

Men’s 1-mile

Louden Boudreaux , 4:12.81

Peyton Chiasson, 4:15.85

Overall, the Cajuns are third with 38.5 points on the men’s side. They trail three-time defending champion Arkansas State, 55 points, and South Alabama, 47.5 points. The women are ninth with 10 points, but only 12 points in back of a top-three spot.

