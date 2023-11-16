LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The transformation of Cajun Field into Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium took a step closer with the release of renderings of what the new facility will look like.

University of Louisiana Athletics announced its $65 million project to renovate the west side of the football stadium, the most significant improvement to the facility since its inception in 1971.

The west upper deck and lower bowl “will be completely revitalized and create a modern gameday experience that embraces the rich history of festivity within the Cajun culture,” according to UL’s Associate Director of Athletics Evan Roberts.

The project will begin Dec. 11 and is scheduled to be completed before the 2025 season.

ACSW & DLR Group Architects designed the project, and J.B. Mouton, LLC will serve as the builder.

“This project will transform the gameday experience for Cajun Nation,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Bryan Maggard said. “From the premium seating products, a new lower west bowl, and state-of-the-art amenities, Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium will be a premier venue improving the overall atmosphere for our fans and student-athletes. This project would not have been possible without the support of our university administration, Our Lady of Lourdes and so many other investors.”

The new west side will feature 34 suites, 40 loge boxes, 524 club seats, an indoor club, five new chairback sections in the lower west bowl and enhanced amenities for all fans with a total capacity of more than 30,000.

Fans can visit buildthecULture.com for answers to frequently asked questions and to stay up-to-date on the progress of the stadium.

For more information on how to contribute to the project or purchase premium seating, contact the RCAF at (337) 851-7223 or RCAF@louisiana.edu.

More information on 2024 and 2025 seating and season ticket information will be available at a later date.

