Patience paid off as Brewers awarded Cantrelle deal he was looking for

On Thursday night, Hayden Cantrelle became the seventh Ragin’ Cajun to be selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB draft history.

The Lafayette native, who was slated as the 118th overall prospect before the draft, was selected No. 151 overall.

Essentially, there are negotiations going on between teams and prospects all throughout the draft in hopes of finding the best fit.

The draft shortened from 40 rounds to just five this year. Cantrelle told KLFY he could’ve gone earlier, but he had to wait a bit longer for the offer he wanted.

“It was a lot harder to find your deal,” Cantrelle says. “Basically, I had to wait until the end of the draft necessarily. The Brewers had the best offer on the table. The way I look at it, that was the best possible opportunity for me in this draft. Just based on that, I’m totally grateful to also represent a really great organization.”