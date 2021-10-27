Paint the Town Red in advance of UL Homecoming 2021

Lafayette, LA – The Annual Paint the Town Red event took place this week in advance of the Cajuns’ Homecoming matchup with the Texas State Bobcats. Gametime is at 11AM on Saturday at Cajun Field.
Participating businesses show off their school spirit, by decorating their places in, everything, Ragin Cajun.
On behalf of the UL Lafayette Alumni Association, THANK YOU for making Homecoming Paint the Town Red-Business possible. We appreciate your participation and enthusiasm.
The competition was close this year with excellent interior decorations, exterior decorations, and skits. Winners of each category are listed below.
Best Exterior Decoration
1st – Lafayette Coca Cola
2nd – Gaar Law Firm
Best Newcomer – Exterior Decoration
Gaar Law Firm
Best Interior Decoration
1st – Acadiana Area Human Services
2nd – UL Federal Credit Union
Best Newcomer – Interior Decoration
Acadiana Area Human Services
Best Skit
Meritus Credit Union
Chair’s Choice
City Club at River Ranch
Chair’s Choice – Most Overall Spirit
Hand Up Thrift (The HUT)
2021 Supporter Award
Kate Oliver, Park Place Surgical Center