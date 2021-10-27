Paint the Town Red in advance of UL Homecoming 2021

Lafayette, LA – The Annual Paint the Town Red event took place this week in advance of the Cajuns’ Homecoming matchup with the Texas State Bobcats. Gametime is at 11AM on Saturday at Cajun Field.

Participating businesses show off their school spirit, by decorating their places in, everything, Ragin Cajun.

On behalf of the UL Lafayette Alumni Association, THANK YOU for making Homecoming Paint the Town Red-Business possible. We appreciate your participation and enthusiasm.

The competition was close this year with excellent interior decorations, exterior decorations, and skits. Winners of each category are listed below.

Best Exterior Decoration

1st – Lafayette Coca Cola

2nd – Gaar Law Firm

Best Newcomer – Exterior Decoration

Gaar Law Firm

Best Interior Decoration

1st – Acadiana Area Human Services

2nd – UL Federal Credit Union

Best Newcomer – Interior Decoration

Acadiana Area Human Services

Best Skit

Meritus Credit Union

Chair’s Choice

City Club at River Ranch

Chair’s Choice – Most Overall Spirit

Hand Up Thrift (The HUT)

2021 Supporter Award

Kate Oliver, Park Place Surgical Center